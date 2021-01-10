Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

