Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

