Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vistra by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vistra by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 815,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Vistra by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,172 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

