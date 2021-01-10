Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 863 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $366.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock valued at $50,069,027. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

