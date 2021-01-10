Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $687,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 38.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.62.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

