Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 593 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $319.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $320.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.