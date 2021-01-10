Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 593 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $319.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average of $251.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $320.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.