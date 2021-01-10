Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 6,123 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after buying an additional 140,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

