Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Raymond James stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

