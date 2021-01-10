Function X (FX) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $723,840.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.20 or 0.99892776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012497 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002614 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00045013 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,790,052 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

