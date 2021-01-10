FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issued By G.Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Research analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.45). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.31 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,267.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

