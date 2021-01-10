FY2020 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $8.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RGA. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $115.66 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

