FY2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised by B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $58.72 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

