FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $58,560,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,473,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

