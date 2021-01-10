FY2021 EPS Estimates for NEXT plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for NEXT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get NEXT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXGPY. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $53.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. NEXT has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.80.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.