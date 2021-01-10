FY2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,770,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.