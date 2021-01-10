FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $279,217,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

