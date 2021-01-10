FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Increased by Analyst

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

SO stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in The Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

