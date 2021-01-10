FY2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

BKR stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $1,192,479,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $131,441,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $67,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $77,707,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $58,390,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

