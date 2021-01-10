FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $18.63 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,754 shares of company stock worth $477,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.