G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 321,573 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$11.14 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

About G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG)

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

