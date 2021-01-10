Gala Hits Market Cap of $8.29 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Gala has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $49,214.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.