Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

GRTX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,959,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,549,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel F. Sussman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,244 shares of company stock worth $5,086,860 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $100,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

