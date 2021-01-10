Game.com Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Game.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, HADAX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $301,950.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.19 or 0.04009327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00317392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.