Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,593.71

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,593.71 and traded as high as $1,645.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,570.00, with a volume of 63,511 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,593.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,581.74.

Get Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) alerts:

In other Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £16,070 ($20,995.56). Insiders have sold a total of 66,601 shares of company stock valued at $105,787,114 in the last three months.

About Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.