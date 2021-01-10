Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.03 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00111012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00644100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00239246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

