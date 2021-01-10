Genaro Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.70 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $2.68 million and $2.70 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Bibox, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Allcoin, BigONE, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Bibox and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.