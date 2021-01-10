Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $592.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.10 million and the lowest is $584.60 million. Genesco posted sales of $677.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King upped their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 170,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

