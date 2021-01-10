Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.79 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00006271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

