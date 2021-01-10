Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.