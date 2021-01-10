Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

