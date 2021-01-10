George C. Mcnamee Sells 10,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLUG stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

