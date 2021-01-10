George Pita Sells 30,027 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MTZ opened at $76.44 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

