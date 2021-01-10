GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 3%

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 35,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 101,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

About GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

