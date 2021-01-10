GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.26. GigaMedia shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 42,693 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.12.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

