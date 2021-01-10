Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

