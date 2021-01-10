Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

