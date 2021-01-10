Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $351.89 million, a P/E ratio of -121.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,157 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

