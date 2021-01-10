Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 47,483 Shares of SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Stock

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 47,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $504,269.46. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.38 on Friday. SC Health Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in SC Health by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,925 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SC Health by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 767,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 147,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SC Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SC Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SC Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

