Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $611.02 million, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

