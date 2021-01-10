Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $206.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

