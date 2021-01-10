Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 1,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Globaltrans Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

