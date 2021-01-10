GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Cap of $68.51 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, GNY has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $68.51 million and $234,317.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $246.83 or 0.00638760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012830 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

