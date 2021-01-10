Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.74. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 269,004 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

