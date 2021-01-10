Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) Trading Down 11.3%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 591,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 416,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.12 million and a PE ratio of -16.97.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

