GoldFund 24-Hour Volume Tops $30.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $62,764.46 and approximately $30.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 119.9% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005578 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005250 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000709 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

