Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.31

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $8.15. Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 378,499 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

About Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

