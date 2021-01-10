Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.63.

Get Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) alerts:

TSE:FOOD opened at C$13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.01. Goodfood Market Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$13.99.

About Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.