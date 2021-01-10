Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Goodfood Market from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GDDFF stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

