Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $158.88 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $167.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

